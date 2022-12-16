Praise tell us about their favorite albums of 2022

Melodic hardcore band Praise returned this year with All In A Dream, their first album in six years, first for Revelation Records, and third overall. It finds them expanding upon their trusted Revolution Summer-inspired formula, working in a Hüsker Dü cover, and delivering some of Andy Norton's most impassioned lyrics yet. With the year coming to a close, we asked Praise what their favorite albums of 2022 were, and the band made us a collective list, featuring Anxious (whose vocalist Grady Allen appears on All In A Dream and named it his favorite album of 2022), High Vis, The Flex, Hammered Hulls, Alvvays, Syndrome 81, and more, plus a list of EPs and singles they loved, including Be Well (whose Brian McTernan helped produce and sings on All In A Dream). They also provided commentary on all the full-lengths, and you can read on for what they had to say.

Read our recent interview with Andy Norton and Brian McTernan for more.

Praise's Favorite Albums of 2022

Hatchie - Giving the World Away

I've been a casual fan of Hatchie since I heard the Sugar & Spice EP in 2018 and enjoyed the follow up LP the next year but kinda lost track after it came out. I was pleasantly surprised when I came across the singles leading up the release of Giving The World Away. "Quicksand" was the first track I heard and it immediately was put on repeat. This record is great from start to finish and feels like a complete LP. Every song is complimentary of the previous song and the one that follows. There are moments that remind me of Creation and Factory records but with added pop elements. Maybe this falls into the Dream Pop or Shoegaze genres but I think Hatchie is bringing far superior hooks and more memorable melodies to the table. If you like dreamy jangle pop songs that you can dance to, this record is for you.

High Vis - Blending

I don’t really know what I can say about this record that hasn’t already been said. To me it has so many elements that sound familiar but are being presented in their own unique and special way. Lyrics that are personal but have reach and are relatable. Urgent vocals that are abrasive when they need to be and in key when they need to deliver the hook. Every time I put the record on I feel like I'm experiencing it for the first time and catching new parts that I missed. This shit just rocks so much. It's everything I could ask for. It's the record I didn’t know I was looking for until I found it. Can't pick a favorite song on this because every track is 10/10.

Alex G - God Save The Animals

Alex G is so honest and weird and unique in his approach to writing and recording music. Some songs immediately speak to me in a profound way and others take a while to digest. Either way, there’s always a lot to chew on and somehow every record is my favorite until he releases a new one. I hereby authorize this song (or any from this album) to be played at my funeral, and/or my partner to play this at our wedding one day.

The Flex - Chewing Gum For The Ears

Raging hardcore punk that knows exactly what it is supposed to be and is exactly that. Favorite track is "Soma Holiday."

Absinthe Father - Moving Forward

This one kinda came out of the blue for me. A record about grief but still somehow feels very hopeful. A good balance of dialed back singer/songwriter tracks and then some songs sound like they could have been played between hey jealousy and iris on the 90s rock station. Ender is my personal favorite. This seems like just the beginning for Haley and Co and I am looking forward to what comes next.

Syndrome 81 – Prisons Imaginaires

If it's any indication of how good this record is, every time I put this record on in the record store I work at, someone asks what it is and wants to buy it. Taking cues from some of the classic French oi bands, Syndrome 81 really leans in on the melody and catchiness, but then adds a post-punk darkness that connects with all types of listeners outside the genre. The last track Lumière Magnétique is the closest I've ever heard to the sound of Second Empire Justice-era Blitz we all love. The lyrics (in French) complete the package with cold and sad motifs best expressed by the emphatic language.

Hammered Hulls - Careening

I don’t think it comes as a surprise that this made our list. The members of this band have been a huge inspiration to us in their previous bands. It does not feel like a nostalgia trip but you can hear that they haven’t strayed far from what they have done previously. Alec’s lyrics are relevant and engaging. It’s like he never missed a beat. Favorite track is "Abstract City."

Alvvays - Blue Rev

The more I listen to this record the more I think its my favorite Alvvays record. Alvvays has a formula but with every release they find a way to sprinkle something new in so that they are just remaking the previous record. Clever lyrics, bright shimmery guitars and super catchy. Favorite track is "After the Earthquake."

Anxious - Little Green House

Its been really cool to watch Anxious grow into what they are now. This record really felt like the start of a new chapter for them. Melodic, catchy, great melodies. Real feel-good stuff. Favorite track is "You When You’re Gone" (sorry Grady).

Terror - Pain Into Power

I cannot believe a band 20 years into their existence deliver a record like this. Scott’s voice is the most aggro and abrasive its ever sounded. It does not feel like there is any fat or unnecessary parts. No song sticks around too long. If there were an unreleased record between Lowest of the Low and One With The Underdogs I imagine this is what it would have sounded like. Favorite track is "Outside the Lies."

I know this was supposed to be for albums but there were an insane number of good EPs and singles this year too. Here are some favorites:

Speed - Gang Called Speed

Onionizm - Life Runs Like A Faucet

Be Well - Hello Sun

Speedway - "Paradise"

End It - Unpleasant Living

Public Opinion - Modern Convenience

Jivebomb – "Primitive Desires"

Mad Honey – "Odds" B/W "Euphoria"

Feels Like Heaven – Extended Play

Supercrush – Melody Maker

Praise will join Gorilla Biscuits in Baltimore on April 1 alongside End It, Praise, Magnitude, and Be Well. More info here.