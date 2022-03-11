Pre-order Alexisonfire’s new LP ‘Otherness’ on limited gold vinyl

Canadian post-hardcore band Alexisonfire just announced their first album in 13 years, Otherness, due out on June 24 via Dine Alone Records. Pre-orders for the album launch today, and we're psyched to have teamed up with the band and label on a 140g "metallic gold" double vinyl pressing, limited to 500 copies and exclusive to our stores. Here's a mock-up of the vinyl:

Pre-order yours HERE while they last, and watch the video for lead single "Sweet Dreams of Otherness" below.