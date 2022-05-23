Pre-order Denzel Curry’s ‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future’ on limited purple vinyl

Denzel Curry released his fifth studio album, the excellent Melt My Eyez See Your Future, in March via Loma Vista. We've teamed up with him and his label for a new pressing on 140g custom mixed opaque purple vinyl, limited to 500 copies and exclusive to our store. Pre-order yours HERE while they last!

In our review of the album, we wrote:

Denzel Curry's 2019 album ZUU felt like the end of an era. It was an effortlessly great victory lap after the ambitious, three-part concept album TA13OO released one year earlier, and after ZUU came the Unlocked and Unlocked 1.5 EPs with Kenny Beats, lower-stakes releases that found Denzel making eccentric left turns rather than following the trajectory he had been on since his breakthrough LP Imperial. Now, having gone three years and a pandemic without a full-length, Melt My Eyez See Your Future is here and it feels like the start of a fresh new era for Denzel. It fuses the ambition of TA13OO with the effortlessness of ZUU, and it also feels like entirely new ground for Denzel. It's a cohesive album that wows from start to finish, and the songs feel monumental on their own too, with distinct vibes that stop the album from ever blurring or dragging. Guest appearances are well-picked and well-executed (from slowthai, Rico Nasty, JID, Saul Williams, T-Pain, Robert Glasper, and more), memorable hooks bleed right into in-depth verses, and production ranges from organic jazz to futuristic electronics. It raises the bar for an artist who's already released a string of classics, and this just might be another one.

Get more Denzel Curry albums on vinyl and cassette in the BV store.