Pre-order Garrison’s classic emo EP ‘The Bend Before the Break’ on exclusive vinyl w/ bonus tracks

Boston emo/post-hardcore vets Garrison formed in 1998 and lasted for six years before breaking up in 2004, and they were one of the most underrated bands of the era. Their 1999 debut EP The Bend Before The Break (released on Revelation Records) pulled from the yearning melodies of second wave emo, the impassioned shrieks of screamo, and the knotty guitars of early '90s post-hardcore, and it packaged it in a way that hinted at the emo boom that was just around the corner.

Nearly 23 years later, Iodine Recordings is now giving that classic EP a fully remastered vinyl release, expanded to include rare and previously unreleased material from throughout their career, including their debut single "24" and their 2001 split with UK band Hundred Reasons. It also features all new artwork by Dan McCarthy.

We've teamed up with the band and Iodine on an exclusive blue/yellow/black "Harlow" variant (named after track two on the EP), limited to just 100 copies. Get yours here while they last. They look like this:

These days, Garrison vocalist Joseph Grillo is busy fronting the new band Judas Knife, whose debut album Death Is The Thing With Feathers comes out 9/24 via Translation Loss.

Stream the original The Bend Before the Break EP below...

--

Reissue Tracklist

01. Serious Heavy Drama

02. Harlow

03. Aside From Bleeding

04. You’re Devastated, I’m Sure

05. Untitled

06. New Habits For Old Friends

07. I’m a Lover

08. Panic

09. Stand Up, State Your Name

10. Ego

11. 24