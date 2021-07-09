Pre-order Glassjaw’s first 2 LPs & live LP, reissued as a limited color vinyl set ++ pick up at a show

As mentioned, Glassjaw are reissuing their 2000 debut Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence, and their 2002 sophomore album, Worship And Tribute, on 180g colored vinyl, along with Live At The Forum (recorded in London in 2011).

The three-piece vinyl set features EYEWTKAS on cyan, Worship And Tribute on magenta, and the live album on yellow, and will only be sold packaged together, not separately. The Worship And Tribute reissue will include "Convectuoso," which Glassjaw intended to close out the album but which they had to leave off due to label issues. This reissue marks the first vinyl release of of the album with the tracklist the band originally intended.

NOTE: You need to pre-order the vinyl in advance, but it's only available to ticket buyers for Glassjaw's upcoming anniversary tour.

This is how it works:

1) YOU PRE-ORDER THE VINYL (our stores are the only place to get standard packaging. Glassjaw have it in an acrylic box)

2) YOU PICK IT UP AT A SHOW (you must have a ticket for the show, or you can't get your vinyl)

A concert ticket is not included with the vinyl. You need to already have that (dates and tickets listed below), and the records will not be sold at the shows. They are being made to order for those who order them during the limited pre-order period (final pre-order date TBA).

Here's what the package looks like:

Important: these packages are only for show attendees; they will not be shipped like other orders. Please make sure you've ordered tickets, which you can do below, before purchasing. You'll need to show your receipt and ID at the show to pick up your order, and the package won't be for sale at the venue otherwise.

PRE-ORDER NOW (choose which show you'll be at before you add it to your cart).

GLASSJAW: 2022 TOUR

03-02-22 - 1720 Los Angeles, CA - eyewtkas (sold out)

03-03-22 - 1720 Los Angeles, CA - w&t (sold out)

03-04-22 - Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA - eyewtkas (tickets)

03-05-22 - Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA - w&t (sold out)

03-06-22 - The Glass House Pomona, CA - eyewtkas + w&t (tickets)

03-08-22 - The Summit Denver, CO - eyewtkas + w&t (tickets)

03-10-22 - Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX - eyewtkas + w&t (tickets)

03-11-22 - Mohawk Austin, TX - eyewtkas (tickets)

03-12-22 - Mohawk Austin, TX - w&t (tickets)

03-14-22 - Masquerade - Heaven Atlanta, GA- eyewtkas + w&t (tickets)

03-16-22 - Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL - eyewtkas + w&t (tickets)

03-18-22 - Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ - eyewtkas + w&t (tickets)

03-19-22 - The Palladium Worcester, MA - eyewtkas + w&t (tickets)

03-20-22 - Fillmore Silver Springs, MD - eyewtkas + w&t (tickets)

03-21-22 - Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA - eyewtkas + w&t (tickets)

03-23-22 - Warsaw Brooklyn, NY - eyewtkas (tickets)

03-24-22 - Warsaw Brooklyn, NY - w&t (tickets)

03-25-22 - The Paramount Huntington, NY - eyewtkas (tickets)

03-26-22 - The Paramount Huntington, NY - w&t (tickets)

05-27-22 - O2 Forum London, UK - eyewtkas (tickets)

05-28-22 - O2 Forum London, UK - w&t (tickets)