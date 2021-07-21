Pre-order Iron Maiden’s new album ‘Senjutsu’ on 180g triple vinyl

Iron Maiden's first album in six years, Senjutsu, arrives on September 3, and it's now available for pre-order in our store, on deluxe heavyweight 180g triple vinyl, housed in a trifold sleeve. Here's what it looks like:

The band just announced the album on Monday, and you can read what bassist Steve Harris, who co-produced the album with longtime collaborator Kevin Shirley, and frontman Bruce Dickinson have to say about it HERE. The samurai themed artwork is by Mark Wilkinson. See the tracklist, and stream first single "The Writing on the Wall," below.

Iron Maiden - Senjutsu Tracklist

1. Senjutsu

2. Stratego

3. The Writing On The Wall

4. Lost In A Lost World

5. Days Of Future Past

6. The Time Machine

7. Darkest Hour

8. Death of The Celts

9. The Parchment

10. Hell On Earth

