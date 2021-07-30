Pre-order Jerry Cantrell’s (Alice In Chains) new solo album on orange vinyl w/ glow in the dark packaging

Yesterday, Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell announced his first solo album in 18 years, Brighten (due October 29), and released lead single "Atone," which was made with Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan) on guitar/backing vocals, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass, and Gil Sharone (Dillinger Escape Plan) on drums.

Today, pre-orders have been launched, and we've teamed up with Jerry on an exclusive "Halloween orange" vinyl variant with glow in the dark packaging, limited to just 500 copies. Get yours now while they last. Here's a mock-up of the vinyl and the packaging:

Pre-order our variant here and watch the video for lead single "Atone" below.

Tracklist

1. “Atone”

2. “Brighten”

3. “Prism of Doubt”

4. “Black Hearts and Evil Done”

5. “Siren Song”

6. “Had To Know”

7. “Nobody Breaks You”

8. “Dismembered”

9. “Goodbye” (Elton John cover)

The Cast of Players on Brighten

Jerry Cantrell – Guitar, bass, vocals, keys

Greg Puciato – Background vocals

Duff McKagan – Bass

Gil Sharone – Drums

Abe Laboriel Jr. – Drums

Tyler Bates – Strings, percussion, guitar

Vincent Jones – Piano, keys, & strings

Jordan Lewis - Piano

Michael Rozon – Pedal steel

Lola Bates – Background vocals

Matias Ambrogi-Torres – Strings

And the standard album artwork looks like this: