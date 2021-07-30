Pre-order Jerry Cantrell’s (Alice In Chains) new solo album on orange vinyl w/ glow in the dark packaging
Yesterday, Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell announced his first solo album in 18 years, Brighten (due October 29), and released lead single "Atone," which was made with Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan) on guitar/backing vocals, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass, and Gil Sharone (Dillinger Escape Plan) on drums.
Today, pre-orders have been launched, and we've teamed up with Jerry on an exclusive "Halloween orange" vinyl variant with glow in the dark packaging, limited to just 500 copies. Get yours now while they last. Here's a mock-up of the vinyl and the packaging:
Pre-order our variant here and watch the video for lead single "Atone" below.
Tracklist
1. “Atone”
2. “Brighten”
3. “Prism of Doubt”
4. “Black Hearts and Evil Done”
5. “Siren Song”
6. “Had To Know”
7. “Nobody Breaks You”
8. “Dismembered”
9. “Goodbye” (Elton John cover)
The Cast of Players on Brighten
Jerry Cantrell – Guitar, bass, vocals, keys
Greg Puciato – Background vocals
Duff McKagan – Bass
Gil Sharone – Drums
Abe Laboriel Jr. – Drums
Tyler Bates – Strings, percussion, guitar
Vincent Jones – Piano, keys, & strings
Jordan Lewis - Piano
Michael Rozon – Pedal steel
Lola Bates – Background vocals
Matias Ambrogi-Torres – Strings
And the standard album artwork looks like this: