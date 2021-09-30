Pre-order SeeYouSpaceCowboy’s new album on exclusive splatter vinyl here

SeeYouSpaceCowboy recently announced that their highly anticipated sophomore album The Romance Of Affliction is due November 5 via Pure Noise and features guest vocals from Every Time I Die's Keith Buckley, Underoath's Aaron Gillespie, If I Die First, and Shaolin G, as well as production from Knocked Loose's Isaac Hale, and they previewed the album with the excellent lead single "Misinterpreting Constellations." We're now excited to reveal that we've teamed with the band on an exclusive "clear with swamp green and yellow splatter" vinyl variant, which matches the color scheme of the album artwork and is limited to just 300 copies. The only place to get this variant is in our stores so pre-order yours now while they last. That's a mock-up of the variant above.

SYSC also have an upcoming tour with the stacked support lineup of Greyhaven, Vatican, and Wristmeetrazor, including a show at NYC's Market Hotel on November 21 (tickets). All dates are listed on the tour poster below.