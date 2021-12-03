Venom Prison share new song ++ pre-order new LP ‘Erebos’ on limited emerald green vinyl

UK death metal/metalcore band Venom Prison recently announced their new album, Erebos, due out February 4 via Century Media. You can now pre-order the album on emerald green vinyl which is limited to 500 copies and currently only available in our stores. Here's a mock-up:

Speaking about the Eliran Kantor-designed artwork, the band says, "Erebos was a personal one for both Eliran Kantor and ourselves. This artwork captures the moment a young person dies inside as they are surrounded by horror. In the moment their innocence is lost and desensitisation will from now on fuel the repetition of the cycle of violence in their life. This is Erebos the one born from chaos." We're looking forward to seeing the art in LP size when this record ships.

Venom Prison have also released the album's second single, "Pain of Oizys" and its video. The band and video director Thomas Coe-Brooker spoke about it via press release:

“The second offering by Venom Prison is a cold room with a dusty piano. It’s a softly sung war hymn with finger-picked guitar. It’s a ship in calm seas watching for the storm on the Horizon. ‘Pain Of Oizys’ will lull you into a false sense of security. Unique to Venom Prisons previous releases the instrumentation is not what you’d expect. Glassy reverberated guitars and cold piano notes lay the foundation for clean sung harmonies. ‘Pain Of Oizys’ climaxes with synthy leads, strings and aggressive vocal chants. Leaving them feeling empowered with the lyrical conclusion whilst the intensity of the song winds down,” states VENOM PRISON guitarist Ben Thomas. Guitarist Ash Gray adds, “The song was written in so many ways, structures and styles, it was only until it became the form you’re hearing now that it was a big realisation that Venom Prison found something different, special and very in our comfort zone even if this isn’t what listeners are expecting or used to at this point. We’ve always expressed as a band that we would not create the same records and songs over and over again so this is us sticking to our word.” “The song is about coming to terms with depression, trauma and PTSD. Accepting it as part of who I am and rather living life with it than not living at all. It’s about finding strength in suffering and not giving up. Every day is a new day, every day comes with its struggles but ultimately I don’t want to bow to these demons in my head, I wish for it to end and to find peace even in the most difficult of situations,” states lead vocalist Larissa Stupar. Director Thomas Coe-Brooker adds, “This was a really special video for me, collaborating with my amazing wife to create something that mirrored the song's juxtaposition of fragility and power, as well as the lyrical themes of finding your own way to deal with inner demons. I liked the idea of leading the viewer to believe that the character was destined to cause harm on herself when really she’s finding liberation and release, ending on a moment that suggests ‘a new day’, to be interpreted however the viewer sees fit.”

Check it out below and pre-order your emerald green vinyl copy here.