Pre-Radiohead demo from On a Friday up for auction

Before they were Radiohead, Thom Yorke, Ed O'Brien, Philip Selway, and Colin and Jonny Greenwood were known as On a Friday, the band they formed, named after the day of the week they rehearsed, while attending Abingdon School in Oxfordshire. A demo cassette from those early days, which was given to a friend of the band in the 1990s, is now set to be auctioned off later this month, as part of an online punk and indie auction, which begins on January 26 at Omega Auctions.

The cassette, which comes with notes and a label designed by Thom, features six tracks, three of which, "Promise Me," "Boy In A Box," and "These Chains," are previously unheard. "The tracks are raw but certainly suggest something of the fantastic potential that the band would realise in a few years' time," auctioneer Paul Fairweather said.

The demo is expected to go for £2,000; stay tuned.