Predatory Void (Amenra, Oathbreaker, etc) prep debut album, share “*(struggling..)”

Predatory Void are a new Belgian post-metal band started by guitarist Lennart Bossu (Amenra, Oathbreaker) that also features vocalist Lina R, bassist Tim De Gieter (Amenra, Doodseskader), guitarist Thijs De Cloedt (Cobra The Impaler, ex-Aborted), and drummer Vincent Verstrepen. They're gearing up to release their debut album Seven Keys to the Discomfort of Being on Century Media, and will perform the album in full at Roadburn.

"We feel privileged to be granted the opportunity to present our debut album, Seven Keys to the Discomfort of Being, in its entirety at Roadburn, one of the institutions that set the standard in the world of underground heavy music," the band says. "The album contains some things that will be difficult to recreate live elsewhere, so this will definitely be a unique occasion. It will also be one of our very first live shows ever, so we can't imagine a better and more exciting start for a new band."

Most album info is TBA, but the band did just share a towering standalone single, "*(struggling..)," which the band says "is about how we slowly begin to decay from the inside, trapped in a flesh prison, experiencing pain and longing for a release. Physical agony follows, amplifying despair and misery, and there is no escape." Check out the song and its video below.