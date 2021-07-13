PremRock playing ‘Load Bearing Crow’s Feet’ release show in NYC w/ Curly Castro, Zilla Rocca, more

Last year, indie-rap duo ShrapKnel (aka Curly Castro and PremRock) released a very good self-titled album, and now PremRock just put out his own new album, Load Bearing Crow's Feet. It features Curly Castro, as well as other underground hip hop staples like ELUCID, Fielded, Zilla Rocca, AJ Suede and Henry Canyons, with production from Denmark Vessey, Small Professor, Willie Green, Messiah Musik, Prem himself, and more. It's a great album, full of razor-sharp rapping and warm, psychedelic production, and you can stream it below.

Prem will celebrate the album with a release show in Brooklyn on July 23 at The Kingsland, featuring both Curly Castro and Zilla Rocca, as well as Brainorchestra, Fatboi Sharif, Jarv, and TBA special guests. Tickets are on sale.