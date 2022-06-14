Preoccupations announce new album ‘Arrangements’ & tour, share “Ricochet”

Calgary band Preoccupations will release their fourth album, Arrangements, on September 9 via Flemish Eye. It's their first album in four years, and the bulk of it was recorded in Montreal in late 2019, and then finished after pandemic lockdown. After their last two albums put an emphasis on keyboards, guitars are back at the forefront of Arrangements.

You can feel that return of guitars on the catchy, dark, and driving first single, "Ricochet." Frontman Matt Flegel says, “The lyrics are pretty conspicuous and self explanatory on this one, but it’s basically about the world blowing up and no one giving a shit.” Listen to that below.

Preoccupations will tour this fall, including a NYC stop at Bowery Ballroom on November 18. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 AM local time. Check out their full tour schedule below.

Arrangements:

Fix Bayonets!

Ricochet

Death of Melody

Slowly

Advisor

Recalibrate

Tearing up the Grass

PREOCCUPATIONS - 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Oct 19th - Loving Touch - Detroit, MI

Oct 20th - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH

Oct 21st - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

Oct 22nd - Racoon Motel- Davenport, IA

Oct 23rd - Turf Club in St. Paul - Minneapolis, MN

Oct 26th - Commonwealth - Calgary, AB

Oct 28th - Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA

Oct 29th - Biltmore Cabaret - Vancouver, BC

Oct 30th - Doug Fir Lounge - Portland, OR

Nov 2nd - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA

Nov 4th - Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA

Nov 5th - Valley - Phoenix, AZ

Nov 8th - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

Nov 9th - Parish - Austin, TX

Nov 10th - Three Links - Dallas, TX

Nov 12th - Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA

Nov 16th - DC9 - Washington, DC

Nov 17th - Johnny Brendas - Philadelphia, PA

Nov 18th Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

Nov 19th - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT

Nov 21st - The Sinclair - Boston, MA

Nov 22nd - Bar Le Ritz - Montreal, QC

Nov 24th - Lee’s - Toronto, ON