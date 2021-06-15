Preoccupations & METZ announce fall tour

Canadian groups Preoccupations and METZ will be on a coast-to-coast tour of North America this fall. "We are incredibly excited to be announcing a real in-person tour for later this year!," says METZ's Alex Edkins. "We cannot wait to share [2020 album] Atlas Vending with you and to reconnect with our musical friends and family worldwide."

The tour starts in Phoenix on November 18 and then heads to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, St. Paul, Milwaukee, Detroit, Montreal, Boston, NYC, Philly, DC, Columbus, Chicago, and Toronto.

The L.A. show is at Teragram Ballroom on November 19 and there are two NYC shows: Elsewhere Hall on December 9 and Bowery Ballroom on December 10. All dates of the North American tour go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 AM local.

METZ released Atlas Vending last October and they've just shared a live performance video of album standout "A Boat to Drown In." Watch that below.

Preoccupations, meanwhile, haven't released an album since 2018's New Material. Hopefully some news will be coming on that front soon.

METZ - 2021 / 2022 Tour Dates

(all North American Dates except Toronto with Preoccupations)

(All UK/EU dates with Psychic Graveyard)

Nov. 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Nov. 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

Nov. 20 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Nov. 22 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Nov. 23 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile - Showroom

Nov. 24 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore

Nov. 26 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

Nov. 27 - Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage

Nov. 29 - Winnipeg, MB - Winnipeg Park Theatre

Nov. 30 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

Dec. 02 - Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room - Colectivo

Dec. 03 - Detroit, MI - Museum of Contemporary Art

Dec. 06 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

Dec. 07 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Dec. 09 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere: Hall

Dec. 10 - NY, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

Dec. 11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore

Dec. 13 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

Dec. 14 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

Dec. 15 - Chicago, IL - Metro

Dec. 17 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace (METZ only)

Dec. 18 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace (METZ only)

Apr. 01 - Leicester, UK - O2 Academy 2

Apr. 02 - Blackpool, UK - Bootleg Social

Apr. 03 - Manchester, UK - YES

Apr. 04 - Newcastle, UK - The Cluny

Apr. 06 - Glasgow, UK - Stereo

Apr. 07 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

Apr. 08 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

Apr. 09 - Brighton, UK - Green Door Store

Apr. 10 - London, UK - Scala

Apr. 11 - Lille, FR - L’Aeronef

Apr. 12 - Antwerp, BE - Trix

Apr. 13 - Paris, FR - Petit Bain

Apr. 15 - Biarritz, FR - Atabal

Apr. 16 - Vigo, ES - La Iguana

Apr. 17 - Porto, PT - Hard Club

Apr. 18 - Lisbon, PT - LAV

Apr. 20 - Madrid, ES - Independence Live

Apr. 21 - Barcelona, ES - LA 2

Apr. 22 - Nimes, FR - Paloma

Apr. 23 - Dudingen, CH - Bad Bonn

Apr. 24 - Lausanne, CH - Les Docks

Apr. 25 - Zurich, CH - Bogen F

Apr. 27 - Munich, DE - Kranhalle

Apr. 28 - Vienna, AT - Arena Wien

Apr. 29 - Berlin, DE - Lido

May 01 - Rotterdam, NL - Rotown

May 03 - Copenhagen, DK - Loppen

May 04 - Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang

May 05 - Groningen, NL - Vera

May 06 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg

May 07 - Cologne, DE - Artheater