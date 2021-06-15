Preoccupations & METZ announce fall tour
Canadian groups Preoccupations and METZ will be on a coast-to-coast tour of North America this fall. "We are incredibly excited to be announcing a real in-person tour for later this year!," says METZ's Alex Edkins. "We cannot wait to share [2020 album] Atlas Vending with you and to reconnect with our musical friends and family worldwide."
The tour starts in Phoenix on November 18 and then heads to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, St. Paul, Milwaukee, Detroit, Montreal, Boston, NYC, Philly, DC, Columbus, Chicago, and Toronto.
The L.A. show is at Teragram Ballroom on November 19 and there are two NYC shows: Elsewhere Hall on December 9 and Bowery Ballroom on December 10. All dates of the North American tour go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 AM local.
METZ released Atlas Vending last October and they've just shared a live performance video of album standout "A Boat to Drown In." Watch that below.
Preoccupations, meanwhile, haven't released an album since 2018's New Material. Hopefully some news will be coming on that front soon.
METZ - 2021 / 2022 Tour Dates
(all North American Dates except Toronto with Preoccupations)
(All UK/EU dates with Psychic Graveyard)
Nov. 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Nov. 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
Nov. 20 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
Nov. 22 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
Nov. 23 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile - Showroom
Nov. 24 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore
Nov. 26 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
Nov. 27 - Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage
Nov. 29 - Winnipeg, MB - Winnipeg Park Theatre
Nov. 30 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
Dec. 02 - Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room - Colectivo
Dec. 03 - Detroit, MI - Museum of Contemporary Art
Dec. 06 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount
Dec. 07 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
Dec. 09 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere: Hall
Dec. 10 - NY, NY - The Bowery Ballroom
Dec. 11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore
Dec. 13 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
Dec. 14 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
Dec. 15 - Chicago, IL - Metro
Dec. 17 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace (METZ only)
Dec. 18 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace (METZ only)
Apr. 01 - Leicester, UK - O2 Academy 2
Apr. 02 - Blackpool, UK - Bootleg Social
Apr. 03 - Manchester, UK - YES
Apr. 04 - Newcastle, UK - The Cluny
Apr. 06 - Glasgow, UK - Stereo
Apr. 07 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
Apr. 08 - Bristol, UK - Thekla
Apr. 09 - Brighton, UK - Green Door Store
Apr. 10 - London, UK - Scala
Apr. 11 - Lille, FR - L’Aeronef
Apr. 12 - Antwerp, BE - Trix
Apr. 13 - Paris, FR - Petit Bain
Apr. 15 - Biarritz, FR - Atabal
Apr. 16 - Vigo, ES - La Iguana
Apr. 17 - Porto, PT - Hard Club
Apr. 18 - Lisbon, PT - LAV
Apr. 20 - Madrid, ES - Independence Live
Apr. 21 - Barcelona, ES - LA 2
Apr. 22 - Nimes, FR - Paloma
Apr. 23 - Dudingen, CH - Bad Bonn
Apr. 24 - Lausanne, CH - Les Docks
Apr. 25 - Zurich, CH - Bogen F
Apr. 27 - Munich, DE - Kranhalle
Apr. 28 - Vienna, AT - Arena Wien
Apr. 29 - Berlin, DE - Lido
May 01 - Rotterdam, NL - Rotown
May 03 - Copenhagen, DK - Loppen
May 04 - Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang
May 05 - Groningen, NL - Vera
May 06 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg
May 07 - Cologne, DE - Artheater