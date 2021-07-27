Azealia Banks responds to Grimes’ new song “about having to defeat Azealia Banks”

Remember the time Azealia Banks ignited social media with her claims that she'd been waiting in Elon Musk's house for days to collaborate with Grimes, an experience she compared to "a real life episode of Get Out"? Grimes certainly hasn't forgotten; during a recent livestream set at Splendour XR, billed as "Grimes Metaverse (Super Beta)," she played some new songs, including one that's currently called "100% Tragedy." In the Discord chat that accompanied the livestream, Grimes said the song "is about having to defeat azealia banks when she tried to destroy my life."

Azealia, who maintains a highly prolific social media presence even when she isn't being accused of trying to destroy Grimes' life, of course had some things to say about this. On her Instagram story, she wrote, "Grimes def has some psychosexual obsession with me. i think it's bitterness cuz she doesn't have the musical capacity i have. everything she does is out of pretentiousness and it comes out like that ... while everything i do is out of natural swag & geniusness lmaoo."

"Starting to notice all the weird undercover millennial racists hide out on discord," she continued.

In another story, Azealia wrote, "i just May happen to have all those extra texts/screenshots/evidence Laying around somewhere," referring to the time she says she spent in the Musk house. Stay tuned!

Meanwhile, if you want to hear "100% Tragedy," it hasn't actually been released yet, but Grimes shared a snippet on TikTok before her Splendour XR set, where she captioned it, "my label thinks this isn't a single what do y'all think?" Watch that below.