preview Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross’ score for David Fincher’s ‘MANK’

David Fincher's new film, MANK, will be out in select U.S. theaters in November before premiering on Netflix on December 4. Shot in black and white and looking very much like films of the '30s and '40s, MANK is about the making of Citizen Kane, seen through the eyes of its screenwriter, Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) as he races to finish the script. The film also stars Tom Burke as director Orson Welles, and Charles Dance (Tywin Lannister on Game of Thrones) as publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst, on whom the character of Charles Foster Kane was based, as well as Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard and more.

Once again, Fincher partnered with Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for the score, though from what you can hear in the official trailer -- released today -- it's pretty different that what they've ever done with the director before. "Thankfully, I’ve spent most of 2020 immersed in working on this incredible film," wrote Reznor.

UPDATE: Reznor has since shared a link to a "secret" website, thewhitewinecameupwiththefish.com, where "you can hear a first bit of our score and more." It's a gorgeous piece, using traditional orchestration (unlike most of their scores which are synthesizer heavy). The site also has behind-the-scenes photos -- check it our here.

You can watch the MANK trailer below.

Reznor and Ross recently won an Emmy for their work on HBO's Watchmen, and they've also scored upcoming Pixar film Soul that will be out on Disney+ on November 20.