Previously unheard Sparklehorse song “It Will Never Stop” released (listen)

A never-before-heard Sparklehorse song, "It Will Never Stop," has been unearthed and released via ANTI- Records. After Sparklehorse leader Mark Linkous' tragic 2010 death, his brother Matt Linkous began to oversee his estate and archive his recordings, and this song was found in the process.

“Great care has been taken to archive and preserve Mark’s music,” Matt said. “We are very thankful for Mark and the beauty he brought to this world.”

"It Will Never Stop" is an under-two-minute song powered by rickety drums and fuzzed-out guitars and vocals, and it's a lovely bedroom/noise pop song that sounds as fresh today as it would have if Sparklehose released this in real time. Check it out below.