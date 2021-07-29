Primal Scream prep ‘Screamadelica’ 30th anniversary box set, picture disc vinyl, more

Primal Scream's classic album Screamadelica turns 30 in September, and to celebrate, the band have a number of reissues on the way, including a box set of 12" singles, a double vinyl picture disc set, and album of demos.

The box set features reproductions of all nine 12" records from the original Screamadelica campaign, including various versions of "Loaded" (an inspiration for Lorde's "Solar Power"), "Come Together," "Higher Than the Sun," the Dixie Narco EP (featuring "Movin' on Up") and more. There's also a 10th disc featuring an unheard remix of "Shine Like Stars" by Screamadelica producer, the late Andrew Weatherall. The box set also comes with three art prints by Screamadelica designer Paul Cannell as well as a download code. It's out September 17

There's also Demodelica, which features 16 previously unreleased demos and work-in-progress mixes of Screamadelica's songs, with new liner notes by Jon Savage. That's out October 15.

As for the picture disc, it features the original double vinyl album with the iconic sunshine artwork making for a very cool looking platter on your turntable. That's out September 17 as well.

Pre-orders are up for all of this stuff, including bundles with t-shirts.

You can check out the tracklists for the all three Screamadelica releases, and watch a promo video for them, below.

Primal Scream frontman just released his collaborative album with Savages' Jehnny Beth, and has a memoir on the way.

the screamadelica 12" singles boxset

disc 1: ‘loaded’ ep

‘loaded’

‘i’m losing more than i’ll ever have’ / ‘ramblin’ rose’ (live in nyc)

disc 2: ‘loaded’ ep

‘loaded’ (terry farley remix)

‘i’m losing more than i’ll ever have’ / ‘ramblin’ rose’ (live in nyc)

disc 3: ‘come together’

‘come together’ (terry farley extended mix)

‘come together’ (andy weatherall extended mix)

disc 4: ‘come together’

‘come together’ (the hypno tone brain machine mix)

‘come together’ (bbg mix)

disc 5: ‘higher than the sun’

‘higher than the sun’ (12” mix)

‘higher than the sun’ (american spring mix)

disc 6: ‘higher than the sun’

‘higher than the sun (a dub symphony in two parts)’

‘higher than the orb’

disc 7: ‘don’t fight it, feel it’

‘don’t fight it, feel it’ (12” version)

‘don’t fight it, feel it’ (scat mix)

disc 8: ‘don’t fight it, feel it’

‘don’t fight it, feel it’ (graham massey mix)

‘don’t fight it, feel it’ (instrumental)

disc 9: ‘dixie narco’ ep

‘movin’ on up’ / ‘stone my soul’

‘carry me home’ / ‘screamadelica’

disc 10: ‘shine like stars’

‘shine like stars’ (andrew weatherall remix)

‘shine like stars’ (instrumental)

Demodelica tracklist:

‘come together’ (jam studio monitor mix)

‘damaged’ (hackney studio demo)

‘movin’ on up’ (hackney studio demo)

‘higher than the sun’ (isle of dogs home studio)

‘higher than the sun’ (jam studio monitor mix)

‘i’m comin’ down’ (isle of dogs home studio)

‘i’m comin’ down’ (jam studio monitor mix)

‘don’t fight it, feel it’ (isle of dogs home studio)

‘don’t fight it, feel it’ (isle of dogs hypnotone mix)

‘don’t fight it, feel it’ (emi publishing studio mix)

‘inner flight’ (hackney studio vocal melody)

‘inner flight’ (henry a cappella jam studio)

‘inner flight’ (jam studio monitor mix)

‘shine like stars’ (jam studio monitor mix)

‘shine like stars’ (eden studio demo)

‘screamadelica’ (eden studio demo)

Screamadelica picture disc:

lp1

side a

‘movin' on up’

‘slip inside this house’

‘don't fight it, feel it’

side b

‘higher than the sun’

‘inner flight’

‘come together’

lp 2

side a

‘loaded’

‘damaged’

‘i'm comin' down’

side b

‘higher than the sun (a dub symphony in two parts)’

‘shine like stars’

--

Creation Records’ 21 Best Records