Primavera Sound 2021 has been canceled

Primavera Sound has canceled its 2021 edition which was to have been held June 2-6 in Barcelona, Spain. Citing "force majeure," the festival notes, saying that the "the uncertainty surrounding the legal framework for large events on the original dates of the festival –from June 2nd to 6th–, which, added to the restrictions that currently exist, mean that we cannot work normally on the preparation of the festival nor ensure that, once the date arrives, it can be celebrated. Although it is painful, we know that this is the right decision, especially for those of you who have to plan your trip in advance."

The festival's 2021 lineup, which was a mix of performers who were supposed to play in 2020 and newly announced acts, included Pavement, Bauhaus, The Strokes, Massive Attack, Tame Impala, FKA twigs, Charli XCX, Jamie xx, Gorillaz, Bad Bunny, Tyler, the Creator, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Iggy Pop, The National, Beck, Kurt Vile, Kim Gordon, slowthai, Khruangbin, and more.

Primavera says, "We will dance in 2022." Current 2021 ticket holders have the option to roll their tickets over to next year. Refunds will be available starting June 2, which is when the new lineup is being announced.

Read Primavera's full statement below.

We will dance in 2022: Primavera Sound Barcelona postpones its next edition until next year

It is with great sadness that we must announce that the 20th anniversary of Primavera Sound Barcelona is postponed until 2022 due to force majeure.

We have reached this painful decision due to the uncertainty surrounding the legal framework for large events on the original dates of the festival –from June 2nd to 6th–, which, added to the restrictions that currently exist, mean that we cannot work normally on the preparation of the festival nor ensure that, once the date arrives, it can be celebrated. Although it is painful, we know that this is the right decision, especially for those of you who have to plan your trip in advance.

We have left no stone unturned: we led the clinical trial carried out at the Apolo in Barcelona last December and we have been in constant contact with the health authorities to explore all possible solutions. But the twentieth anniversary of Primavera Sound deserves a party like the ones we are used to, and the global situation does not seem favourable to allowing something like this to happen this summer. At least not in a way in which we can live the full Primavera Sound experience.

Once again, we are eternally grateful for the collaboration of all the artists, agencies, sponsors, production companies and workers involved in everything necessary to hold Primavera Sound. And to the attendees, our family, thank you for your faith and love. We owe you the best edition of Primavera Sound, and we are already working on it.

Like last year, we are going to offer all ticket holders the possibility to keep their tickets for next year. It will also be possible to request a refund of the ticket from Wednesday, June 2nd, which is when the Primavera Sound Barcelona 2022 line-up will be revealed.

We are really sorry for all the inconvenience and disappointment this may cause. We will make it doubly good in 2022. Because yes, really, we will dance together again… and like never before.

Meanwhile, we will contemplate, debate and meet at Primavera Pro, the international meeting of the music industry, which will hold a hybrid edition (in person and online) from 2nd to 4th June this year. And we are already working on having live music again in Barcelona this summer within the limitations of the legal framework. More news, soon.

Until then, take good care of yourself.

See you soon.