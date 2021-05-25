Primavera Sound 2022 lineups: Pavement, Lorde, YYYs, Dua Lipa, Bikini Kill, Bauhaus, Nick Cave, more

It was recently confirmed that the always-awesome Barcelona music festival Primavera Sound would return for two weekends in 2022 (June 2-4 and June 9-11), along with weekday concerts from June 5-8 and a "brunch on the beach" on Sunday, June 12. The lineups have now been announced. The organizers call weekend one "the festival that we owe you," featuring many of the same acts that were announced for the cancelled 2020 and 2021 editions, while weekend two features "artists who have accompanied us in recent months or whom we have been waiting for years" and they call it "the festival that we owe ourselves."

Headliners include Pavement, Massive Attack, Gorillaz, Beck, The National, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Jorja Smith, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and Tyler, the Creator on weekend one; and Lorde, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Interpol, Gorillaz, Massive Attack, The Strokes, Jorja Smith, Tame Impala, and Tyler, the Creator on weekend two. (Maybe this means Lorde's anticipated new album will arrive by then.)

Weekend one also features Bikini Kill, Bauhaus, 100 gecs, Bad Gyal, black midi, Charli XCX, Dinosaur Jr, DJ Shadow, girl in red, Kacey Musgraves, Kehlani, Kim Gordon, Sharon Van Etten, Yo La Tengo, Brockhampton, Caribou, Earl Sweatshirt, Fontaines DC, Jamie xx, Jehnny Beth, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Little Simz, Parquet Courts, Weyes Blood, Beach House, Caroline Polacheck, DIIV, Disclosure, Einstürzende Neubauten, IDLES, Jawbox, Mavis Staples, slowthai, King Krule, beabadoobee, Big Freedia, Faye Webster, Hannah Diamond, Joan Shelley, Napalm Death, Otoboke Beaver, Les Savy Fav, Lingua Ignota, Pond, Rina Sawayama, The Armed, Turnstile, Helado Negro, Jessica Pratt, Lightning Bolt, Shellac, Tropical Fuck Storm, Abbath, Black Country New Road, Jamila Woods, Jenny Hval, Leon Vynehall, Porridge Radio, Shame, Rapsody, The Caretaker, and more.

Weekend two also features Slowdive, Brittany Howard, Burna Boy, Ashnikko, Big Thief, Jay Electronica, Khruangbin, Metronomy, Playboi Carti, Black Coffee, Clairo, Courtney Barnett, M.I.A., Pa Salieu, Run The Jewels, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Celeste, Fred Again, Jessie Ware, King Princess, Mogwai, Molchat Doma, Sky Ferreira, A.G. Cook, Dry Cleaning, High On Fire, Pile, Squid, Cautious Clay, Danny L Harle, Erika de Casier, Japanese Breakfast, Priya Ragu, Sampa The Great, Special Interest, The Murder Capital, TOPS, Angel Bat Dawid, Arooj Aftab, Ela Minus, Genesis Owusu, Goldie, Oranssi Pazuzu, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, The Weather Station, Viagra Boys, Bad Gyal, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Pond, Shellac, Charli XCX, and more.

Many of those same artists are playing the weekday shows (Beck, Disclosure, Interpol, Jamie xx, Jorja Smith, Megan Thee Stallion, 100 gecs, Charli XCX, Jawbox, Slowdive, and more), and there are also weekday shows with artists who aren't playing the fest, like Sons of Kemet, The Magnetic Fields, Cassandra Jenkins, Fenne Lily, Hailu Mergia, Iceage, Jockstrap, Kamaal Williams, KeiyaA, Kero Kero Bonito, Khaled, King Hannah, MIKE, Penelope Isles, SPELLLING, and more.

The Sunday brunch on the beach features Amelie Lens, Nina Kraviz, Peggy Gou, Chaos in the CBD, Hector Oaks, Joyhausser, Monolnik, Nicola Cruz, Anika Kunst, and Malika.

All tickets already purchased for the 2020 and 2021 editions will allow you to attend one of the two weekends of your choice. New tickets go on sale June 1.

Watch the announcement video and check out the full lineup poster below...

--

Top 20 Shoegaze EPs of the Early-’90s