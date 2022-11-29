Primavera Sound 2023 lineup (Blur, Kendrick, Rosalía, Depeche Mode, Halsey, Moldy Peaches, more)

Primavera Sound 2023 lineup (Blur, Kendrick, Rosalía, Depeche Mode, Halsey, Moldy Peaches, more)

Primavera Sound returns to Barcelona on June 1-3 and Madrid on June 8-10, and this year's headliners include the reunited Blur, alongside Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Depeche Mode, Halsey, Calvin Harris, and Pet Shop Boys. Also on the truly stacked lineup is the reunited Moldy Peaches, Turnstile, Darkside, Four Tet, Ghost, Le Tigre, FKA twigs, NxWorries, Baby Keem, Fred again.., Skrillex, St. Vincent, The War On Drugs, Bad Gyal, Bad Religion, Christine and the Queens, Sparks, The Mars Volta, Pusha T, Central Cee, Loyle Carner, Rema, Caroline Polachek, My Morning Jacket, Tokischa, Alex G, Amenra, Black Country New Road, Boris, Built to Spill, Emeralds, Hudson Mohawke, OFF!, PinkPantheress, Self Esteem, Sudan Archives, The Comet Is Coming, Yard Act, Alvvays, Beak, Channel Tres, Daphni, Japanese Breakfast, John Talabot, Julia Holter, Julia Jacklin, Karate, Nation of Language, Tems, The Delgados, Unwound, Yves Tumor, Arlo Parks, Death Grips, Domi & JD Beck, Ezra Furman, Gilla Band, Jockstrap, John Cale, JPEGMAFIA, Kelela, Laurie Anderson, Nia Archives, Shellac, The Voidz, Yung Lean, Isabella Lovestory, Beth Orton, Gaz Coombes, Soul Glo, The Beths, The Soft Pink Truth, Crack Cloud, Be Your Own Pet, Wednesday, and more.

Tickets go on sale Thursday (12/1) at noon CET (6 AM EST).

