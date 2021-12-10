Primavera Sound adds Interpol, Grimes (DJ set), more to 2022 Portugal lineup

Primavera Sound has expanded the lineup for their 2022 Portugal edition, NOS Primavera Sound Porto, which happens June 9-11, 2022 at Parque da Cidade in Porto, Portugal. Interpol, a Grimes DJ set, Jhay Cortez, and Chico da Tina have been added, joining a lineup that's headlined by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds on Thursday, June 9; Beck and Pavement on Friday, June 10; and Gorillaz on Saturday, June 11.

The 2022 lineup also includes Black Midi, Caroline Polachek, DIIV, Japanese Breakfast, Kim Gordon, Sky Ferreira, Georgia, Penelope Isles and more on 6/9; 100 Gecs, Jehnny Beth, King Krule, Rina Sawayama, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Shellac, Slowdive, Avalon Emerson, Beach Bunny, Special Request, and more on 6/10; and Bad Gyal, Dinosaur Jr., Dry Cleaning, Earl Sweatshirt, Helado Negro, Jawbox, Khruangbin, Little Simz, Jamila Woods, Pile, and more on 6/10. See it in full below.

NOS Primavera Sound Porto tickets are on sale now.

Meanwhile, Primavera also announced three new international editions: São Paulo, Brazil, happening October 31-November 6, 2022 at Distrito Anhembi; Santiago, Chile, happening November 7-13, 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos; and Buenos Aires, Argentia, happening November 7-13, 2022 at Parque De Los Niños. Stay tuned for the lineups for those.

Also happening in 2022 for the first time is Primavera Sound Los Angeles, which is headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails, and Lorde. Tickets go on sale today (12/10) at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET).