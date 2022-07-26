Primavera Sound announces 2022 Los Angeles side shows

The first-ever US edition of Primavera Sound happens at Los Angeles' LA State Historic Park on September 16-18, and they've now announced some smaller "side shows" from artists playing the festival, happening at venues through the city that week. The "Primavera In The City" dates run from September 13-20, and feature Special Interest, Jehnny Beth, Tim Hecker, Little Jesus and Divino Niño, Darkside, Drain Gang, Stereolab, Giveon, Bad Gyal, and CHAI. They go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 AM PT, and you can see all dates below.

The Primavera LA lineup also features Lorde, Clairo, Mitski, Mustafa, PinkPantheress, Shygirl, Acemoma, Omar S, Shellac, and more on Friday; Nine Inch Nails, Bicep, Khruangbin, Fontaines D.C., Tierra Whack, Kim Gordon, Low, Mayhem, Paloma Mami, Amaarae, Beak>, Danny L Harle, Georgia, John Talabot, Machine Girl, and more on Saturday; and Arctic Monkeys, Girl in Red, James Blake, King Krule, Amyl and the Sniffers, Arca, Boy Harsher, Faye Webster, Dry Cleaning, Gustaf, Helena Hauff, Squid, and more on Sunday. Tickets are on sale now.

2022 PRIMAVERA IN THE CITY SIDE SHOWS

9/13 Special Interest @ The Echo

9/13 Jehnny Beth @ Zebulon

9/14 Tim Hecker @ Pico Union Project

9/14 Little Jesus & Divino Niño @ Echoplex

9/14 Darkside @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

9/15 Drain Gang @ Hollywood Palladium

9/15 Stereolab @ The Wiltern

9/15 Giveon @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

9/16 Bad Gyal @ Echoplex

9/20 CHAI @ The Echo