Primavera Sound confirms 2022 return over two weekends

Last month, sources told Reuters that Primavera Sound would return for two weekends in 2022 after canceling its 2020 and 2021 editions due to COVID. The festival has now confirmed the news, announcing "a Primavera Sound like no other" for its 20th anniversary, which it says "will be the most important edition in its history."

Festival directors Alberto Guijarro and Alfonso Lanza announced the new dates, Thursday, June 2 - Sunday, June 12, in a press conference, and say that the lineup will feature over 400 artists. Here are more details:

There will be 11 days of uninterrupted concerts that will have their main days in the Parc del Fòrum during two weekends, from June 2nd to 4th and from June 9th to 11th, and that on Sunday, June 12th, will close with the Brunch -On The Beach party a real feast of live music. In between, from June 5th to 8th, a spectacular edition of Primavera a la Ciutat will spread over 150 concerts around different venues in Barcelona,while Primavera Pro will also strengthen its relevance as a strategic meeting point for the industry. Given the rumours and the curiosity provoked by the new festival logo, it should be clarified that the weekend lineups will be completely different from one another, except for some prominent artists who will play at both. We are proud to confirm that most of the artists of the 2021 edition will remain at the festival and will be joined by dozens and dozens of new names that will, as always, reflect the essence of contemporary music.

The 2022 lineup will be revealed next week, and those who purchased tickets for 2020 and 2021 will able to attend their choice of 2022 weekends, or upgrade to go to both. Refunds will also be available starting June 1, and new tickets for 2022 go on sale the same day.