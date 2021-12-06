Primavera Sound LA 2022 lineup: Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails, Lorde, Mitski, Low, Darkside, more

As previously mentioned, Primavera Sound is holding its first-ever US edition on September 16-18, 2022 at Los Angeles State Historic Park, and the first batch of artists has now been announced. It includes Arctic Monkeys (first-announced US date for 2022, new album expected), Nine Inch Nails, Lorde, Mitski, James Blake, Arca, Khruangbin, Bicep, Clairo, Darkside, King Krule, Low, Stereolab, PinkPantheress, Kim Gordon, Squid, Tim Hecker, Shellac, Faye Webster, Shygirl, Mustafa, Amaarae, Fontaines DC, Helena Hauff, Boy Harsher, Beak>, Danny L Harle, DJ Playero, Special Interest, Cigarettes After Sex, Tierra Whack, Dry Cleaning, Mayhem, Paloma Mami, Little Jesus, Buscabulla, Bad Gyal, Derby Motoreta's Burrito Kachimba, María José Llergo, Marina Herlop, Núria Graham, JASSS, John Talabot, Chulita Vinyl Club, Divino Niño, Drain Gang, Él Mató a un Policía Motorizado, Eris Drew b2b Octo Octa, Georgia, Gustaf, Jehnny Beth, Machine Girl, Omar S, Sangre Nueva, Shanti Celeste b2b Isabella, Sherelle, and Special Request.

You can register for a presale code now. Tickets go on presale Friday (12/10) at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET).