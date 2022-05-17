Primavera Sound LA adds Amyl and the Sniffers, Girl in Red, more to 2022 lineup

Primavera Sound's first-ever US edition happens on September 16-18 at Los Angeles State Historic Park, and they've made a few additions to the lineup. Giveon, Current Joys, and Nuria Graham were added on Friday; Surf Curse on Saturday; and Amyl and the Sniffers, Girl in Red, and Jeff Mills on Sunday.

Friday is headlined by Lorde and also features Clairo, Darkside, Mitski, PinkPantheress, Mustafa, Shygirl, Stereolab, AceMoma, Divino Niño, Eris Drew b2b Octo Octa, Jehnny Beth, Little Jesus, María José Llergo, Omar S, Shellac, and Tim Hecker.

Saturday has Nine Inch Nails headlining, and also includes Bicep (live), Drain Gang, Khruangbin, Tierra Whack, Fontaines D.C., Kim Gordon, Low, Paloma Mami, Amaare, BEAK>, Chulita Vinyl Club, Danny L. Harle (presents: Harlecore), Derby Motoreta's Burrito Kachimba, DJ Playero, El Mató A Un Policía Motorizado, Georgia, John Talabot, Machine Girl, Mayhem, Sangre Nueva (DJ Python + DJ Florentino + Kelman Duran), Shanti Celeste b2b Isabella, and Special Interest.

Arctic Monkeys headline Sunday, and also on the lineup are Cigarettes After Sex, James Blake, King Krule, Arca, Boy Harsher, Faye Webster, Bad Gyal, Buscabulla, CHAI, Dry Cleaning, Gustaf, Helena Hauff, JASSS, Marina Herlop, Núria Graham, Sherelle, Special Request, and Squid.

Three-day and single day passes for Primavera Sound Los Angeles are on sale now.