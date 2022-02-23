Primavera Sound LA announces 2022 lineup by day, single day tickets

Primavera Sound is holding its first-ever US edition on September 16-18 at Los Angeles State Historic Park, and they've announced the lineup by day and single day tickets.

Friday, September 16 is headlined by Lorde and also features Clairo, Darkside, Mitski, PinkPantheress, Mustafa, Shygirl, Stereolab, AceMoma, Divino Niño, Eris Drew b2b Octo Octa, Jehnny Beth, Little Jesus, María José Llergo, Omar S, Shellac, and Tim Hecker.

Saturday, September 17 has Nine Inch Nails headlining, and the lineup also includes Bicep (live), Drain Gang, Khruangbin, Tierra Whack, Fontaines D.C., Kim Gordon, Low, Paloma Mami, Amaare, BEAK>, Chulita Vinyl Club, Danny L. Harle (presents: Harlecore), Derby Motoreta's Burrito Kachimba, DJ Playero, El Mató A Un Policía Motorizado, Georgia, John Talabot, Machine Girl, Mayhem, Sangre Nueva (DJ Python + DJ Florentino + Kelman Duran), Shanti Celeste b2b Isabella, and Special Interest.

Arctic Monkeys headline Sunday, September 18 (their first announced US date for 2022), and also on the lineup are Cigarettes After Sex, James Blake, King Krule, Arca, Boy Harsher, Faye Webster, Bad Gyal, Buscabulla, CHAI, Dry Cleaning, Gustaf, Helena Hauff, JASSS, Marina Herlop, Núria Graham, Sherelle, Special Request, and Squid.

More artists are still to be added, and both 3-day and single day passes are on sale now.