Primavera Sound Los Angeles moves to 2022, expands to 3 days

With Primavera Sound holding its next edition over two weekends in 2022, there has been speculation over whether the new Los Angeles edition, originally scheduled to launch in 2020, would be moved as well. Organizers have now announced new 2022 dates for the festival's inaugural edition, on September 16-18, 2022 at Los Angeles State Historic Park. It's expanding to three days from the previously planned two, and organizers write, "Despite the fact that the festival's first encounter with its fans in the United States will have to wait yet another year, this announcement makes us even more excited and eager than ever to make our debut in America."

People who have 2020 tickets can hold on to them to use for the rescheduled dates, or request a refund through their Front Gate Tickets account. All requests for refunds must be made by July 29, 2021 at 9:30 AM PT. Will we have a lineup announce by then? See more details here.

Also recently announced was the 2022 edition of Portugal's NOS Primavera Sound, which happens on June 9-11, 2022.