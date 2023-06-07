Primavera Sound Madrid cancels day 1 due to “severe weather”

After holding its Barcelona edition last weekend (6/1-6/3), Primavera Sound heads to Madrid's Arganda del Rey next. After a opening night show headlined by Pet Shop Boys on Wednesday (6/7), the fest was scheduled to begin earnest on Thursday (6/8), but day one has now been cancelled due to "persistent severe weather," as Stereogum points out. A statement from the festival reads:

Due to the persistent severe weather experienced in recent weeks that have affected the pre-production of the festival and in view of the adverse forecast that is expected for Thursday 8th June, with heavy storms during the afternoon, in close coordination and in agreement with the City Council and the local police force of Arganda del Rey and following the recommendations of the relevant technical reports, the Primavera Sound Madrid event on Thursday 8th June in the Ciudad del Rock of Arganda del Rey is cancelled for safety reasons, as well as the activity in the Cívitas Metropolitano scheduled for this Thursday. The programme of the Auditorio Primavera (The Music Station) for the day will be maintained.

Primavera Sound Madrid continues and will open its doors in the Ciudad del Rock in Arganda del Rey on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th June. The opening day this evening in the Cívitas Metropolitano is also continuing although, due to the rain, the opening of the doors has been delayed and finally La Paloma has not been able to perform; the rest of the concerts are still on schedule.

We will continue to keep you informed of any new developments through the festival's official communication channels on the website and social networks. We apologise for any inconvenience this situation may cause and thank you for your support.

Ticket operations: Day tickets for Thursday 8th June will be valid for Friday or Saturday without the need to do anything. If tickets are not used on either of the two remaining days, once the festival is over and as soon as possible, the day ticket will be refunded automatically.