Primavera Sound Porto 2023 lineup (Kendrick Lamar, Blur, Rosalía, Pet Shop Boys, more)

Following the announcement of their 2023 Barcelona & Madrid editions, Primavera Sound has announced its next Portugal edition, happening at Parque Da Cidade on June 7-10, 2023. Most of the lineup overlaps with Barcelona, and headlining are Kendrick Lamar (June 7), Rosalía (June 8), Pet Shop Boys (June 9), and Halsey and the reunited Blur (June 10).

The Portugal lineup also features Baby Keem, FKA twigs, Georgia, Holly Humberstone, The Comet is Coming and more on June 7; Bad Religion, Fred again.., Maggie Rogers, The Mars Volta, Alvvays, Arlo Parks, Built to Spill, Gaz Coombes, Gilla Band, Japanese Breakfast, Jockstrap, Shellac, The Beths, The Murder Capital, and more on June 8; Darkside, My Morning Jacket, Le Tigre, Self Esteem, St. Vincent, Blondshell, Marcellus Pittman, Wednesday and more on June 9; and Bleachers, Daphni, Drain Gang, Pusha T, Sparks, Yves Tumor, Isabella Lovestory, Julia Holter, Karate, Nation of Language, OFF!, PUP, Unwound, Yard Act, and more on June 10. See it in full below.

Early bird tickets are on sale now.