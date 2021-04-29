Primavera Sound reportedly returning in 2022 with two weekends

After cancelling its 2020 and 2021 editions, Primavera Sound will return in 2022, and expand to two weekends, sources tell Reuters. According to the report, the new dates will run from June 2-5 and June 9-12 of 2022 in Barcelona, featuring around 400 shows across two lineups.

There's been no word on whether the festival will continue to have a two-weekend format after 2022, or on the status of Primavera Sound Los Angeles, which was set to debut in 2020 until COVID struck.

Festival organizers, meanwhile, declined to comment on Reuters' report.

The 2021 lineup of the festival featured artists originally scheduled for 2020, including Pavement, Bauhaus, The Strokes, Bad Bunny, Tyler, the Creator, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Iggy Pop, The National, and Beck, as well as new editions including Tame Impala, FKA twigs, Charli XCX, Jamie xx, Gorillaz. Stay tuned for more updates on 2022.