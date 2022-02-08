Primitive Man announce tour with Mortiferum, Jarhead Fertiziler, Body Void, Elizabeth Colour Wheel

Denver "deathsludge" greats Primitive Man have announced a 10th anniversary tour, beginning soon after they play Oblivion Access in Austin. It features stacked support, including Mortiferum, Jarhead Fertilizer, Body Void, and Elizabeth Colour Wheel on most dates, and a West Coast portion with Spirit Posession instead of Mortiferum.

The tour includes stops in New Orleans, Nashville, Albany, New Haven, Cambridge, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and more. No NYC date at the moment, but the band does say "more dates TBA" so maybe they'll add one? All currently announced dates are listed below.

Primitive Man -- 2022 Tour Dates

5/12 Austin, T Oblivion Access @ Empire

5/13 Austin, TX Oblivion Access @ Hotel Vegas

with Mortiferum, Jarhead Fertilizer, Body Void, Elizabeth Colour Wheel:

5/17 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

5/18 Memphis, TN @ Growlers

5/19 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

5/20 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

5/21 Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub

5/23 Savannah, GA @ Lodge of Sorrow

5/24 Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

5/25 Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House

5/26 Baltimore, MD @ Maryland Deathfest *Primitive Man + Mortiferum only

5/28 Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon

5/29 Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

5/30 Winooski, VT Monkey House

6/02 New Haven, CT @ State House

6/03 Cambridge, MA @ Middle East

6/04 Portland, ME @ The Space

6/05 Quebec City, QC @ L'Anti

6/06 Montréal, QC @ Les Foufounes Électriques

6/10 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *No Jarhead Fertilizer

6/12 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Funhouse

6/13 Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

6/14 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

6/15 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

6/16 Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing Co.

6/17 Chicago, IL @ Reggies

6/18 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

6/19 St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

6/21 Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

6/22 Winnipeg, MB @ Park Threatre

6/24 Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

6/27 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

6/28 Bellingham, WA @ Shakedown

6/29 Seattle, WA @ Substation

with Jarhead Fertilizer, Body Void, Elizabeth Colour Wheel, Spirit Possession:

7/05 Portland, OR @ Dante's

7/07 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

7/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Catch One

7/09 Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer

7/10 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

7/12 Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar

7/13 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

7/14 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar