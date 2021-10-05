Primitive Man & Blood Incantation announce tour (dates w/ Jarhead Fertilizer, Withered & more)

Denver's supremely heavy sludge metallers Primitive Man and their psychedelic death metal neighbors Blood Incantation are teaming up for a tour together this December, with support varying by date from Sissy Spacek, Withered, Jarhead Fertilizer, Yautja, and Chepang.

The tour includes a two-night stand at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on December 16 and 17, where Primitive Man will perform 2017's Caustic in full on night one and Immersion in full (plus B-sides) on night two. Those are both with Sissy Spacek, Jarhead Fertilizer, and Withered. Tickets are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Primitive Man / Blood Incantation -- 2021 Tour Dates

12/2 Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre (Studio 8)

12/3 Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

12/4 Chicago, IL @ Reggies - SOLD OUT

12/7 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

12/8 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Funhouse

12/9 Cincinnati, OH @ Legends Bar & Venue

12/10 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

12/11 Atlanta, GA @ Boggs

12/12 West Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

12/14 Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House

12/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

12/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

12/17 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

12/18 New Haven, CT @ State House

12/19 Cambridge, MA @ Middle East / Downstairs

12/20 Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

12/21 Canton, OH @ Buzzbin Shop

12/22 Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing Co.

Blood Incantation : All Dates

Primitive Man : All Dates

Sissy Spacek : 12/7 - 12/21

Withered : 12/4 - 12/19

Jarhead Fertilizer : 12/4 - 12/19

* Yautja : 12/15

* Chepang : 12/15