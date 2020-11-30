Primus announce “in the raw” virtual concert

Primus had been scheduled to perform Rush's A Farewell to Kings on tour this year, which obviously didn't happen because of coronavirus. Those shows have been rescheduled to summer of 2021, and in the meantime, you'll soon be able to see Primus at a new virtual concert they've announced. The show, Alive From Pachyderm Station, streams on Friday, December 11 at 9 PM ET (6 PM PT), and tickets and merch are on sale now.

Alive From Pachyderm Station was filmed at Les Claypool's CA winery Claypool Cellars. "Strange, eclectically wonderful things tend to happen when the three of us get in a room together with our instruments," Claypool says. "This will be an intimate and casual performance between three longtime friends as opposed to an elaborate 'show.' Primus in the raw." It'll also be their first time performing together at the winery.

Watch a trailer for the show below.