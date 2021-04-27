Primus announce rescheduled Rush tribute tour dates w/ Wolfmother

Primus had just announced their 'A Tribute to Kings' tour, where they would play Rush's classic A Farewell to Kings in full along with a set of their own songs, when the coronavirus touched down in North America. Now that more and more people are getting the vaccine and things are opening up again, the band have announced new dates for this summer and fall that also feature Wolfmother and, for most of the shows, The Sword.

"Finally, the clouds are parting, the planets are aligning, the dough is rising…whatever metaphor floats your preverbal boat, PRIMUS is going on tour again," says frontman Les Claypool. "We were poised and ready for a massive, bent-rock extravaganza when the gremlins of covid came and yanked the rug out from under us all. I personally have been climbing the walls like a shit-house rat and, after my first season off in 30 some odd years, I’m very anxious and excited to stand in front of the microphone with my four string piece of furniture and belt out some girthy ditties to sweaty throngs of punters."

Dates now kick off in Boise, ID on August 10 with both Wolfmother and The Sword in tow, and include stops in Spokane, Asheville, Atlanta, Houston, Austin, Atlanta, St Louis, Cleveland, Chicago, Boston, Asbury Park (9/25 @ Stone Pony), NYC (9/28 @ Beacon Theatre), and more.

It'll just be Primus and Wolfmother starting October 1 in Philly with additional dates in Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Oklahoma CIty, Berkeley, Los Angeles (10/17 @ The Greek), Denver, Vegas, Phoenix and more.

All originally purchased tickets will be honored and if you cannot make the new shows you have 30 days to request a refund from the original point of purchase and more info is here. All dates are listed below.

Primus - A Tribute To Kings 2021 Tour Dates

Aug 10 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Aug 11 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Aug 13 - Spokane, WA - Riverfront Park w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Aug 14 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Aug 17 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Aug 18 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Aug 28 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville Arena w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Aug 30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Aug 31 - Atlanta, GA - Roxy Theater w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Sep 03 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Sep 04 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Sep 05 - Charlotte, NC - Metro Amphitheater w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Sep 07 - Houston, TX - The Bayou w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Sep 09 - Austin, TX - ACL Live @ Moody Theater w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Sep 10 - New Orleans, LA - The Saenger Theater w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Sep 11 - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Sep 14 - St Louis, MO - Music Park w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Sep 16 - Indianapolis,IN - The Lawn w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Sep 17 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Sep 18 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Sep 20 - Columbus, OH - Express Live Paviion w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Sep 21 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theater w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Sep 22 - Sterling Heights, MI - Freedom Hill Amphitheater w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Sep 24 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Sep 25 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Lot w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Sep 26 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theater w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Sep 28 - New York, NY - Beacon Theater w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Sep 29 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion w/ Wolfmother, The Sword

Oct 01 - Philadelphia, PA - MET Opera House - Wolfmother

Oct 02 - Essex Junction, VT - Midway Lawn Champlain Valley Expo. w/ Wolfmother

Oct 03 - Westbrook, ME - Main Savings Pavilion w/ Wolfmother

Oct 05 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE w/ Wolfmother

Oct 06 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE! w/ Wolfmother

Oct 08 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion w/ Wolfmother

Oct 09 - Kansas City, MO - Grinder's w/ Wolfmother

Oct 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex Live w/ Wolfmother

Oct 15 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek w/ Wolfmother

Oct 16 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheater w/ Wolfmother

Oct 17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek w/ Wolfmother

Oct 19 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast w/ Wolfmother

Oct 21 - Denver, CO - The Mission w/ Wolfmother

Oct 22 - Denver, CO - The Mission w/ Wolfmother

Oct 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theater w/ Wolfmother