Primus announce rescheduled Rush tribute tour dates w/ Wolfmother
Primus had just announced their 'A Tribute to Kings' tour, where they would play Rush's classic A Farewell to Kings in full along with a set of their own songs, when the coronavirus touched down in North America. Now that more and more people are getting the vaccine and things are opening up again, the band have announced new dates for this summer and fall that also feature Wolfmother and, for most of the shows, The Sword.
"Finally, the clouds are parting, the planets are aligning, the dough is rising…whatever metaphor floats your preverbal boat, PRIMUS is going on tour again," says frontman Les Claypool. "We were poised and ready for a massive, bent-rock extravaganza when the gremlins of covid came and yanked the rug out from under us all. I personally have been climbing the walls like a shit-house rat and, after my first season off in 30 some odd years, I’m very anxious and excited to stand in front of the microphone with my four string piece of furniture and belt out some girthy ditties to sweaty throngs of punters."
Dates now kick off in Boise, ID on August 10 with both Wolfmother and The Sword in tow, and include stops in Spokane, Asheville, Atlanta, Houston, Austin, Atlanta, St Louis, Cleveland, Chicago, Boston, Asbury Park (9/25 @ Stone Pony), NYC (9/28 @ Beacon Theatre), and more.
It'll just be Primus and Wolfmother starting October 1 in Philly with additional dates in Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Oklahoma CIty, Berkeley, Los Angeles (10/17 @ The Greek), Denver, Vegas, Phoenix and more.
All originally purchased tickets will be honored and if you cannot make the new shows you have 30 days to request a refund from the original point of purchase and more info is here. All dates are listed below.
Primus - A Tribute To Kings 2021 Tour Dates
Aug 10 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Aug 11 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Aug 13 - Spokane, WA - Riverfront Park w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Aug 14 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Aug 17 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Aug 18 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Aug 28 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville Arena w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Aug 30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Aug 31 - Atlanta, GA - Roxy Theater w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Sep 03 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Sep 04 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Sep 05 - Charlotte, NC - Metro Amphitheater w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Sep 07 - Houston, TX - The Bayou w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Sep 09 - Austin, TX - ACL Live @ Moody Theater w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Sep 10 - New Orleans, LA - The Saenger Theater w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Sep 11 - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Sep 14 - St Louis, MO - Music Park w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Sep 16 - Indianapolis,IN - The Lawn w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Sep 17 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Sep 18 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Sep 20 - Columbus, OH - Express Live Paviion w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Sep 21 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theater w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Sep 22 - Sterling Heights, MI - Freedom Hill Amphitheater w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Sep 24 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Sep 25 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Lot w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Sep 26 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theater w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Sep 28 - New York, NY - Beacon Theater w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Sep 29 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion w/ Wolfmother, The Sword
Oct 01 - Philadelphia, PA - MET Opera House - Wolfmother
Oct 02 - Essex Junction, VT - Midway Lawn Champlain Valley Expo. w/ Wolfmother
Oct 03 - Westbrook, ME - Main Savings Pavilion w/ Wolfmother
Oct 05 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE w/ Wolfmother
Oct 06 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE! w/ Wolfmother
Oct 08 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion w/ Wolfmother
Oct 09 - Kansas City, MO - Grinder's w/ Wolfmother
Oct 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex Live w/ Wolfmother
Oct 15 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek w/ Wolfmother
Oct 16 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheater w/ Wolfmother
Oct 17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek w/ Wolfmother
Oct 19 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast w/ Wolfmother
Oct 21 - Denver, CO - The Mission w/ Wolfmother
Oct 22 - Denver, CO - The Mission w/ Wolfmother
Oct 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theater w/ Wolfmother