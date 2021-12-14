Primus extend Rush tribute tour into 2022 with Battles, Black Mountain & Black Angels

Primus have extended their 'A Tribute to Kings' tour, where they perform Rush's A Farewell To Kings in addition to a set of their own songs, into 2022. They've added 46 dates which begin in Oklahoma City on April 15 and wrap up June 25 in Las Vegas. Dates through June 3 are with Battles, while Black Mountain join for shows in Edmonton and Vancouver, and The Black Angels join for the West Coast shows that close out the tour. All dates are listed below.

There are three NYC-area shows: Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on May 20, NJ's Wellmont Theater on May 21 and Long Island's The Paramount on May 22. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, December 17 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting today (12/14) at 12 PM local.

You can get the reissues of Primus' Green Naugahyde and Suck on This on colored vinyl in the BV shop.

Primus ‘A Tribute To Kings’ 2022 Tour Dates

Friday, April 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion *

Saturday, April 16 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre *

Tuesday, April 19 – Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre *

Wednesday, April 20 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC *^

Friday, April 22 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre *^

Saturday, April 23 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee *

Monday, April 25 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre*

Wednesday, April 27 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre *^

Saturday, April 30 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall, Von Braun Center *

Tuesday, May 3 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore *

Wed, May 4 – St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater, Duke Energy Center for the Arts *

Friday, May 6 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center *

Saturday, May 7 – Saint Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *

Monday, May 9 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium *

Tuesday, May 10 – Fort Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theatre *

Friday, May 13 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall +

Saturday, May 14 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall +

Monday, May 16 – Montreal, QC – L'Olympia +

Tuesday, May 17 – Quebec, QC – Videotron Centre +

Wednesday, May 18 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre *

Friday, May 20 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre *

Saturday, May 21 – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater *

Sunday, May 22 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount *

Tuesday, May 24 – Washington, D.C. – Warner Theatre *

Wednesday, May 25 – Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center *

Friday, May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa *

Saturday, May 28 – LaFayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

Monday, May 30 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall *

Tuesday, May 31 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

Thursday, June 2 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion *^

Friday, June 3 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre *

Saturday, June 4 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts +

Monday, June 6 – Regina, SK – Conexus Arts Centre – Capital Auto Theatre +

Tuesday, June 7 – Saskatoon, SK – TCU Place – Sid Buckwold Theatre +

Thursday, June 9 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre, Grey Eagle Resort & Casino +

Friday, June 10 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Expo Centre +

Sunday, June 12 – Vancouver, BC – The Orpheum +

Tuesday, June 14 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield ~

Wednesday, June 15 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium ~

Friday, June 17 – Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Memorial Auditorium ~

Saturday, June 18 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino ~

Sunday, June 19 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic ~

Tuesday, June 21 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre ~

Thursday, June 23 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium ~

Fri, June 24 – Long Beach, CA – Terrace Theater, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center ~

Saturday, June 25 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ~^

* with Battles

+ with Black Mountain

~ with The Black Angels

^ Tickets are currently on sale for these performances