Primus reissue albums on colored vinyl

Primus are reissuing their 2011 album Green Naugahyde for its 10th anniversary on November 5. This new edition comes in a deluxe spot gloss and embossed gatefold jacket with newly expanded artwork, and the 2 LP set has been pressed on ghostly green vinyl. You can pre-order it HERE.

Green Naugahyde was Primus' first album in 12 years and followed a four-year hiatus and reunited the band with early drummer Jay Lane. You can listen to the album below.

You may remember that earlier this year Primus reissued their 1989 debut, Suck on This, and you can pick that up on cobalt blue vinyl, too.

Meanwhile, Primus are on their A Tribute to Kings tour -- which has them playing Rush's A Farewell to Kings in full -- as we speak, and hit NYC on Tuesday for a sold out show at Beacon Theater with The Sword. Black Mountain join the tour starting Friday, October 1 in Philadelphia. All dates are listed below.

PRIMUS - 2021 TOUR DATES

Sep 28 New York, NY Beacon Theater w/ The Sword

Sep 29 Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion w/ The Sword

Oct 01 Philadelphia, PA MET Opera House w/ Black Mountain

Oct 02 Essex Junction, VT Midway Lawn Champlain Valley Expo. w/ Black Mountain

Oct 03 Portland, ME Cross Insurance Arena w/ Black Mountain

Oct 05 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE w/ Black Mountain

Oct 06 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union LIVE! w/ Black Mountain

Oct 08 Milwaukee, WI BMO Pavilion w/ Black Mountain

Oct 09 Kansas City, MO Grinder's w/ Black Mountain

Oct 10 Cedar Rapids. IA McGrath Amphitheatre w/ Black Mountain

Oct 13 Salt Lake City, UT Complex Live w/ Black Mountain

Oct 15 Berkeley, CA The Greek w/ Black Mountain

Oct 16 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheater w/ Black Mountain

Oct 17 Los Angeles, CA The Greek w/ Black Mountain

Oct 19 San Diego, CA Cal Coast w/ Black Mountain

Oct 21 Denver, CO The Mission w/ Black Mountain

Oct 22 Denver, CO The Mission w/ Black Mountain

Oct 24 Las Vegas, NV Virgin Hotel w/ Black Mountain

Oct 25 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theater w/ Black Mountain