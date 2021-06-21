Primus reissue ‘Suck on This’ on red wax (exclusive variant), expand tour

Primus’ 1989 classic debut, Suck on This is being repressed on ruby red vinyl which is exclusively available in our stores and on pre-order now.

Frontman and bass legend Les Claypool recently reflected on the first time this record was pressed:

We didn’t have the money to go into the studio and make a proper record, but we had all these fans, locally. We were actually pretty popular in the area. I borrowed three thousand dollars from my father, who didn’t have a lot of money. I said, “Dad, we have enough fans, and if we press a thousand records, I think we could sell them all!” So it was this live album, and we pressed up a thousand records, and we sold all of them. I took that money, paid him back, and then pressed up a thousand more and sold those. And then we made a thousand more and sold those. We sold the records, and he got his money back.

Wise investment, dad, as Primus obviously not only were able to pay you back, but have gone on to sell many more records and tickets in their still-going-strong 30+ year career.

For their upcoming tour, they're playing Rush's classic A Farewell to Kings in full, and they just added even more dates to that trek entitled the 'A Tribute to Kings' tour, including shows in Las Vegas and Cedar Rapids, IA.

UPDATE: Primus write: "Due to visa issues, special guests Wolfmother will not be able to travel to the US to join us on the 'Tribute To Kings' Tour. Instead, we are excited to invite Black Mountain on tour alongside The Sword and Battles to open select dates.

The tour hits the NYC area with The Swords on 9/25 at Stone Pony in Asbury Park and 9/28 at Beacon Theatre. All dates are listed below.

Grab that red vinyl HERE.

Primus - 2021 Tour Dates

Aug 10 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center w/ Battles

Aug 11 Bonner, MT Kettlehouse Amphitheater w/ Battles

Aug 13 Spokane, WA Riverfront Park w/ Battles

Aug 14 Redmond, WA Marymoor Park w/ Battles

Aug 17 Troutdale, OR Edgefield w/ Battles

Aug 18 Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheater w/ Battles

Aug 28 Asheville, NC ExploreAsheville Arena w/ The Sword

Aug 30 Orlando, FL Hard Rock w/ The Sword

Aug 31 Atlanta, GA Roxy Theater w/ The Sword

Sep 03 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo w/ The Sword

Sep 04 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater w/ The Sword

Sep 05 Charlotte, NC Metro Amphitheater w/ The Sword

Sep 07 Houston, TX The Bayou w/ The Sword

Sep 09 Austin, TX ACL Live @ Moody Theater w/ The Sword

Sep 10 New Orleans, LA The Saenger Theater w/ The Sword

Sep 11 Irving, TX Toyota Music Factory w/ The Sword

Sep 14 St Louis, MO Music Park w/ The Sword

Sep 16 Indianapolis,IN The Lawn w/ The Sword

Sep 17 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion w/ The Sword

Sep 18 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion w/ The Sword

Sep 20 Columbus, OH Express Live Paviion w/ The Sword

Sep 21 Chicago, IL Chicago Theater w/ The Sword

Sep 22 Sterling Heights, MI Freedom Hill Amphitheater w/ The Sword

Sep 24 Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion w/ The Sword

Sep 25 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Lot w/ The Sword

Sep 26 Wallingford, CT Oakdale Theater w/ The Sword

Sep 28 New York, NY Beacon Theater w/ The Sword

Sep 29 Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion w/ The Sword

Oct 01 Philadelphia, PA MET Opera House w/ Black Mountain

Oct 02 Essex Junction, VT Midway Lawn Champlain Valley Expo. w/ Black Mountain

Oct 03 Portland, ME Main Savings Pavilion w/ Black Mountain

Oct 05 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE w/ Black Mountain

Oct 06 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union LIVE!w/ Black Mountain

Oct 08 Milwaukee, WI BMO Pavilion w/ Black Mountain

Oct 09 Kansas City, MO Grinder's w/ Black Mountain

Oct 10 Cedar Rapids. IA McGrath Amphitheatre w/ Black Mountain

Oct 13 Salt Lake City, UT Complex Live w/ Black Mountain

Oct 15 Berkeley, CA The Greekw/ Black Mountain

Oct 16 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheater w/ Black Mountain

Oct 17 Los Angeles, CA The Greek w/ Black Mountain

Oct 19 San Diego, CA Cal Coast w/ Black Mountain

Oct 21 Denver, CO The Mission w/ Black Mountain

Oct 22 Denver, CO The Mission w/ Black Mountain

Oct 24 Las Vegas, NV Virgin Hotel w/ Black Mountain

Oct 25 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theater w/ Black Mountain