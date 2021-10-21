Prince Daddy and the Hyena sign to Pure Noise, release “Curly Q” (watch the video)

Albany emo/punk upstarts Prince Daddy and the Hyena just played our Vans Channel 66 show yesterday, and during their set they debuted a new song, "Curly Q." Now the band have revealed that they signed to Pure Noise, and they've officially released "Curly Q." It's a little more ethereal than the band's last album, and it builds to a crashing climax, fleshed out with some J Mascis/Doug Martsch style guitar heroism. It feels like a big step forward for an already-great band, as you can hear for yourself by watching the Dom Vaughn-directed below. They also mentioned on the show yesterday that they're working on a new album, so stay tuned for more on that.

Prince Daddy are also gearing up for a tour with Hot Mulligan, Sincere Engineer, and Super American, including a sold-out NYC show on December 10 at Le Poisson Rouge. All dates are listed below.

Hot Mulligan, Prince Daddy & the Hyena, Sincere Engineer & Super American -- 2021 Tour Dates

Nov 13 Amsterdam Bar & Hall St. Paul, MN

Nov 14 The Bottleneck Lawrence, KS

Nov 15 Marquis Theatre Denver, CO

Nov 16 The Loading Dock Salt Lake City, UT

Nov 18 The Biltmore Cabaret Vancouver, BC

Nov 19 Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR

Nov 20 The Crocodile Seattle, WA

Nov 22 Cornerstone Berkeley Berkeley, CA

Nov 23 Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA

Nov 24 Chain Reaction Anaheim, CA

Nov 26 The Rebel Lounge Phoenix, AZ

Nov 28 The Parish Austin, TX

Nov 29 Deep Ellum Art Co. Dallas, TX

Dec 01 The Orpheum (FL) Tampa, FL

Dec 02 The Masquerade Atlanta, GA

Dec 03 Motorco Durham, NC

Dec 04 Richmond Music Hall Richmond, VA

Dec 05 Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA

Dec 06 LPR - Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY

Dec 07 Union Stage Washington, DC

Dec 08 Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA

Dec 09 Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA

Dec 10 LPR- Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY

Dec 11 Beachland Ballroom Cleveland, OH

Dec 12 Skully’s Music Diner Columbus, OH

Dec 14 Rec Room Buffalo, NY

Dec 15 Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA

Dec 16 St. Andrew’s Hall Detroit, MI

Dec 17 Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL

Dec 18 Cobra Lounge Chicago IL

