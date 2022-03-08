Prince Daddy & the Hyena announce new self-titled LP, share new song & video (ltd vinyl pre-order)

We've teamed with Prince Daddy & the Hyena on an exclusive "royal blue & clear quad w/ white splatter" vinyl variant of their new album, limited to 250. Pre-order yours while they last.

Boundary-pushing Albany emo/indie/punk band Prince Daddy & the Hyena signed to Pure Noise last year and released the great single "Curly Q," and now they've announced a new self-titled album due April 15 via their new label home, featuring "Curly Q" and 12 other new songs. One of them (closing track "Black Mold") is nine minutes long.

Like 2019's Cosmic Thrill Seekers, the new album is a concept album, one that was written after vocalist Kory Gregory's severe 2018 van accident and finds him grappling with the fear of death. "I think the record as a whole, as a journey, feels bittersweet and hopeful in a way," he said via press release. "In other words: we're all going to die, so we might as well enjoy the ride before we do."

One of the album's main characters is The Collector, who's represented by the photo of Kory's cousin on the album artwork (above), and who appears in new single "A Random Exercise In Impermanence (The Collector)." "To me, that photo is the essence of the record," Kory said. "When people hear me singing about the character on the record that isn't me, I want them to picture that."

While "Curly Q" was a climactic slow-burner, this new one is an indie-punk rager, and this side of them has only gotten bigger and better sounding since Cosmic Thrill Seekers. The song comes with a Benjamin Lieber-directed video and you can check that out below.

As mentioned, Prince Daddy are also gearing up for a tour with Macseal, Insignificant Other, and California Cousins, including NYC-area shows on House of Independents on May 24 in Asbury Park and Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 27 in Brooklyn. All dates are listed below.

Pre-order Prince Daddy's new album on limited-to-250 "royal blue & clear quad w/ white splatter" vinyl, exclusively in our stores. Here's a mock-up of the variant:

Tracklist

1. Adore The Sun

2. A Random Exercise In Impermanence (The Collector)

3. Jesus Fucking Christ

4. Something Special

5. El Dorado

6. Hollow, As You Figured

7. Curly Q

8. Keep Up That Talk

9. Shoelaces

10. In Just One Piece

11. Discount Assisted Living

12. Black Mold

13. Baby Blue