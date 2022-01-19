Prince Daddy & the Hyena, Macseal, Insignificant Other, and California Cousins announce tour

Last fall, Albany emo-punks Prince Daddy and the Hyena signed to Pure Noise and put out their first single for the label, "Curly Q," and revealed plans for a new album. Details like title, artwork, and release date are still TBA, but meanwhile, Prince Daddy just announced a headlining tour for April and May with stacked support from Macseal, Insignificant Other, and California Cousins.

The tour kicks off in Philly on April 15, and it goes all across the country and back, with more Northeast shows in late May, including Asbury Park's House of Independents on 5/24 (tickets) and Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on 5/27 (tickets). Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (1/21) at noon. All dates are listed on the poster below.

No word on new music from Macseal, Insignificant Other, and California Cousins just yet, but stream their latest releases and watch the "Curly Q" video below...

