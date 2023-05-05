Prince getting official Memorial Highway in Minnesota by Paisley Park

A seven-mile stretch of Trunk Highway 5 that runs by Prince's Paisley Park complex outside Minneapolis is officially being renamed Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway. Yes, the signs will be purple. Here's the press release:

With overwhelming support, the Senate approved HF 717, a bill to designate a 7-mile stretch of Trunk Highway 5 in Chanhassen as Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway. “Prince was a true genius, a visionary artist who pushed the boundaries of music and cultures in ways that will never be forgotten,” said Senator Julia Coleman, R-Waconia, sponsor of the measure. She further noted that the Department of Transportation is allowing the new sign to be purple, a color long associated with the artist.

Minnesota governor Tim Walz is expected to sign the bill into law, and an unveiling of the memorial sign along the highway is tentatively planned for June. Check out pics of the sign, and watch the Minnesota Senate pass the bill, below.

In other news, Paisley Park's Celebration 2023, the "annual gathering of Prince fam brings together people from all over the world to honor Prince’s life, creative works, and outstanding legacy and share stories about his creative and cultural impact," happens June 8-11. This year's edition will present unheard Prince music from his vaults, as well as appearances by and conversations with Chaka Khan, Chuck D, D-Nice and Doug E. Fresh, with performances from Sounds of Blackness, The Steeles, Stokley of Mint Condition, D-Nice, DJ Rashida, members of Prince’s band NPG, Prince backup singer and solo artist Shelby J, Minneapolis youth choir Known MPLS, and more. Tickets are on sale.

Prince died April 21, 2016 at age 57.