Princess Nokia announces fall tour

Princess Nokia self-released two albums, Everything Sucks and Everything is Beautiful, last year, and followed them in March with her first single for Arista Records, "It's Not My Fault." Now she's announced her first headlining tour, happening this fall. It kicks off with a hometown NYC festival date at Governors Ball, and continues through late October, stopping in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, and more.

The Los Angeles date is on October 6 at The Fonda Theater (tickets), and there's also a GovBall-presented NYC headlining show on October 24 at Irving Plaza. Tickets to most dates go on sale Friday June 4 at 10 AM local time; Irving Plaza ticket info is still TBA, however. See all dates below.

PRINCESS NOKIA: 2021 TOUR

Sept 26 - The Governors Ball, New York, NY

Sept 29 - The Masquerade, Atlanta, GA

Oct 1 - House of Blues, Houston, TX

Oct 2 – The HiFi, Dallas, TX

Oct 6 - The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

Oct 7 - The Midway, San Francisco, CA

Oct 10 - Showbox SODO, Seattle, WA

Oct 12 - The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT

Oct 13 - Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, Denver, CO

Oct 15 - First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

Oct 18 - Majestic Theatre, Detroit, MI

Oct 19 - Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA*

Oct 21 - TLA, Philadelphia, PA

Oct 22 - The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD

Oct 24 - Irving Plaza, New York, NY

Oct 27 - Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA

* Tickets on-sale June 8