Procol Harum singer Gary Brooker dead at 76

Gary Brooker, singer and founding member of Procol Harum, died on February 19 at his home following a battle with cancer. He was 76. The band released a long tribute on their website, writing, "With the deepest regret we must announce the death on 19 February 2022 of Gary Brooker MBE, singer, pianist and composer of Procol Harum, and a brightly-shining, irreplaceable light in the music industry. Aged 76, he had been receiving treatment for cancer, but died peacefully at home."

After his and Robin Trower's band The Paramounts broke up, Brower formed Procol Harum in 1967 with lyricist Keith Reid. Their debut single, "A Whiter Shade of Pale," went to #1 in the UK and #5 in the US, and is one of the classics of the Summer of Love. Robin Trower would join the band in time for their self-titled debut album, which would come out later in 1967. Brooker remained with Procol Harum until their split in 1977, and reformed the band in 1991, which he continued to front till his death.

In addition to his music with Procol Harum, Brooker collaborated with Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Bill Wyman and others over the years, and was made Member Of The Order Of The British Empire by the Queen in 2003 for his charitable work.

Rest in peace, Gary. You can read Procol Harum's full tribute below.

Procol Harum's '70s-era bassist Alan Cartwright died last year.