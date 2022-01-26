Producer Will Putney on Every Time I Die: “They’re just such a consistently solid band”

Several fellow musicians have paid tribute to Every Time I Die following the sudden news of their breakup, and now producer Will Putney -- who worked on the band's 2016 album Low Teens and last year's Radical -- has weighed in on an episode of the MetalSucks podcast. He said:

I think with a band like Every Time I Die, they’re just such a consistently solid band from record to record, anything they try, we always find a way to pull it off.

When [‘Radical’] was done, I mean, it’s a 16 song record because nobody wanted to cut a song [laughs]. We couldn’t agree on… it was supposed to be 11 or 12 and [it was] like, ‘Well we gotta figure out some B-sides’ and it was this never-ending back and forth, ‘We can’t cut this, we can’t cut this.’ So then it was just, ‘What if it was all the songs?’ Having a problem figuring out what the weak songs even were was a good indicator, ‘Alright, this is pretty good’ if we can’t even get the bad songs.

When that one was done I was definitely stoked on that. I had a feeling that would work. They’re just such a great band, so easy to work with in the studio, it all just connects in the right way, you know? I was feeling pretty good about that one.