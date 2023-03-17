Prog/death metallers Lunar Chamber sign to 20 Buck Spin for new EP (stream a track)

One of 20 Buck Spin's latest signings is Lunar Chamber (whose members' names are Timeworn Nexus; They, Who May Not Be Perceived; Æther Lotus; and K. Paradis), whose new EP Shambhallic Vibrations comes out on April 28 (pre-order). The first taste is "Spirit Body and the Seeing Self," six and a half minutes of mind-bending prog meeting brutal death metal. It's pretty nuts and you can check it out below.

Tracklist

1. Intro (Shambhallic Vibrations)

2. Spirit Body and the Seeing Self

3. Interlude (Ancient Sage)

4. The Bohdi Tree

5. III. Crystalline Blessed Light Flows... From Violet Mountains Into Lunar Chambers