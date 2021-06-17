Pronoun announces EP release show, dates w/ Kevin Devine & Ace Enders

Pronoun, aka Alyse Vellturo, just released a new EP, OMG I MADE IT, last week, and she's now announced a release show for it. It happens at Elsewhere Rooftop on July 21, and Highnoon and Rén With the Mane open. Tickets go on sale Friday 6/18 at 10 AM.

Pronoun has a couple of other shows coming up, too. She'll open for The Early November's Ace Enders in Philadelphia, at The Foundry on July 24 (tickets), and she'll support Kevin Devine in Hamden, CT, at Space Ballroom on August 13 (tickets). See all of her upcoming dates, and stream OMG I MADE IT, below.

PRONOUN: 2021 TOUR

21 Jul Elsewhere Rooftop Brooklyn, NY

24 Jul The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

13 Aug Space Ballroom Hamden, CT