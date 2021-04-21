Pronoun announces new EP, shares “I Wanna Die But I Can’t (Cuz I Gotta Keep Living)”

Pronoun, the indie rock project of Alyse Vellturo, has announced a new EP, OMG I MADE IT, due out June 11 via Wax Bodega. It's the follow-up to her debut LP, 2019's i'll show you stronger, and she describes it as a replacement for catching up with someone over the past year. "It’s as if I bumped into an old friend who asked how I have been and I just started vomiting for 18 minutes and 9 seconds," she says. See the tracklisting below.

The first single is the anthemic "I Wanna Die But I Can't (Cuz I Gotta Keep Living)," which Vellturo says "is about the uncomfortable feeling that everyone around you is growing into their own lives while I feel like nothing’s changing within myself. It’s the uncomfortable feeling of not wanting to be on this planet but knowing I really have to put in effort and figure out how to make life work for me. It’s about the uncomfortable but at the same time comforting feeling that others feel the same. It’s literally a hard look in the mirror, by myself, in a bathroom, asking myself what the hell is up. I’m talking to myself throughout the entire thing, but these days who isn’t." Hear it below.

Pronoun plays day one of the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival on June 4 with Knuckle Puck and The Early November. Day two features Less Than Jake and Face To Face (tickets).

Pronoun's EP is the second release for the new Wax Bodega, following yesterday's Hot Mulligan announcement.

OMG I MADE IT Tracklisting

1. SOUND THE ALARMS!!!1!

2. I’M RIGHT BACK IN IT

3. I WANNA DIE BUT I CAN’T (CUZ I GOTTA KEEP LIVING)

4. HALF OF THE TIME

5. WASTING TIME