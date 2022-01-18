Proper. announce Bartees Strange-produced album ‘The Great American Novel,’ share new song
Last year, Brooklyn trio Proper. released a new Bartees Strange-produced single, "Red, White, and Blue," and now they've announced a new album, The Great American Novel, also produced by Bartees and due March 25 via Father/Daughter and Big Scary Monsters (pre-order).
Along with the announcement comes new single "Milk and Honey," and this one's a lot different than the previous single. "Red, White, and Blue" was a political punk ripper that took cues from Paramore and At the Drive In, while "Milk and Honey" is a sweeping, climactic, indie rock song that sounds closer to classic Broken Social Scene (with horns by Jer Hunter of Skatune Network/We Are The Union and backing vocals by Long Neck's Lily Mastrodimos). "You're taught early on that having children is the ultimate end goal in life," vocalist/guitarist Erik Garlington says about the song. "I knew from a young age that being a family man wasn't appealing to me but it was drilled into my head I'd change my mind once I settled down. Now that I'm almost 31, it's finally settling in for my parents that I won't be the one to pass on our family name. There's a mixed feeling of bitterness, relief and quite a bit of feeling selfish that comes with a conversation like that." Listen and watch the video (directed by Erik) below.
Tracklist
01) You Good
02) Shuck & Jive
03) Red, White and Blue
04) Jean
05) McConnell
06) Ganymede
07) Barbershop Interlude
08) In The Van Somewhere Outside of Birmingham
09) Juvie
10) The Routine
11) Huerta
12) Milk and Honey
13) Done Talking
14) Americana
15) Yeah... I'm Good (Epilogue)