Proper. announce Bartees Strange-produced album ‘The Great American Novel,’ share new song

Last year, Brooklyn trio Proper. released a new Bartees Strange-produced single, "Red, White, and Blue," and now they've announced a new album, The Great American Novel, also produced by Bartees and due March 25 via Father/Daughter and Big Scary Monsters (pre-order).

Along with the announcement comes new single "Milk and Honey," and this one's a lot different than the previous single. "Red, White, and Blue" was a political punk ripper that took cues from Paramore and At the Drive In, while "Milk and Honey" is a sweeping, climactic, indie rock song that sounds closer to classic Broken Social Scene (with horns by Jer Hunter of Skatune Network/We Are The Union and backing vocals by Long Neck's Lily Mastrodimos). "You're taught early on that having children is the ultimate end goal in life," vocalist/guitarist Erik Garlington says about the song. "I knew from a young age that being a family man wasn't appealing to me but it was drilled into my head I'd change my mind once I settled down. Now that I'm almost 31, it's finally settling in for my parents that I won't be the one to pass on our family name. There's a mixed feeling of bitterness, relief and quite a bit of feeling selfish that comes with a conversation like that." Listen and watch the video (directed by Erik) below.

Tracklist

01) You Good

02) Shuck & Jive

03) Red, White and Blue

04) Jean

05) McConnell

06) Ganymede

07) Barbershop Interlude

08) In The Van Somewhere Outside of Birmingham

09) Juvie

10) The Routine

11) Huerta

12) Milk and Honey

13) Done Talking

14) Americana

15) Yeah... I'm Good (Epilogue)