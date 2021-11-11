Proper. release new song “Red, White, & Blue” (prod. Bartees Strange)

Brooklyn's Proper. have signed to Father/Daughter, who will co-release the band's new music with Big Scary Monsters, and their first single for the label is "Red, White, & Blue," which was produced by Bartees Strange. It's an incisive attack on America, and it was musically inspired by At the Drive In and Paramore's "Misery Business," which you can definitely hear coming through, but Proper. make those influences their own. Vocalist/guitarist Erik Garlington says:

A lot of millennials in my life share the sentiment that being American feels like being in an abusive relationship that you can't find the courage to leave. Uncle Sam is this charming older man that you find yourself drawn too and only realize way too late into the game what you're really dealing with. I knew I wanted to focus on looking at what makes this country what it is, and how hopeless I feel to stop it. The song started as me just wanting to write something you'd hear if At The Drive-In collaborated with early Paramore. I had the 5/4 riff that ended up being the bridge, that 'Misery Business'-esque chorus chord progression.

Listen to the new song below.

Proper. are about to begin a tour opening for glass beach, along with Home Is Where, and that includes Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on November 24 (sold out but you can join the waiting list). After that, they open some of The Wonder Years' holiday shows, including the one at NJ's Asbury Lanes on December 11, which also has Pronoun and Future Teens on the bill (also sold out). All dates are listed below.

Proper. -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Saturday, Nov 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space^

Monday, Nov 15 - Odessa, TX @ Cactus House^

Tuesday, Nov 16 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins^

Wednesday, Nov 17 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk^

Friday, Nov 19 - Jacksonville, FL @ Archetype$

Saturday, Nov 20 - Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory$

Sunday, Nov 21 - Washington, DC @ Pie Shop$

Tuesday, Nov 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA$

Wednesday, Nov 24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One$

Wednesday, Dec 8 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live%

Thursday, Dec 9 - Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater%

Friday, Dec 10 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen%

Saturday, Dec 11 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes%

Monday, April 4 - Leeds, UK @ Lending Rooms

Tuesday, April 5 - Leicester, UK @ Firebug

Wednesday, April 6 - Bristol, UK @ Basement

Thursday, April 7 - London, UK @ Shacklewell Arms

Saturday, April 9 - Sheffield, UK @ Sidney & Matilda

Monday, April 11 - Birmingham, UK @ Dead Wax

Tuesday, April 12 - Glasgow, UK @ Hug and Pint

Thursday, April 14 - Cardiff, UK @ The Moon

Friday, April 15 - Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers

Saturday, April 16 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Punk Fest

^ = w/ Glass Beach

$ = w/ Glass Beach, Home Is Where

% = w/ The Wonder Years